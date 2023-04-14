United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $1,845,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.72. 233,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,899. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.32. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.27.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

