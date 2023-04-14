United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in March

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,125 ($13.93) in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.2 %

United Utilities Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

