Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 181.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Universal Media Group Trading Down 10.4 %
UMGP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.12.
