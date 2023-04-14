Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 181.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Universal Media Group Trading Down 10.4 %

UMGP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

