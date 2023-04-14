Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.74. 4,297,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,404,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,456.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Upstart Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

