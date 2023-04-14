Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.95

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and traded as low as $14.36. Urban Edge Properties shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 885,402 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

