VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Given New GBX 700 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 715 ($8.85) to GBX 700 ($8.67) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EGY stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 409.30. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 667.97 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £402.45 million, a P/E ratio of 394.74 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,105.26%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

