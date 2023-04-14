Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for approximately 4.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SiTime worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,614.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,614.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,173 shares of company stock worth $41,447,437. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SITM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.39. 24,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,044. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $234.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81 and a beta of 1.87.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

