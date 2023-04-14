Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $285,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 224,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

