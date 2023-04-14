Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PXE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,449. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $283.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.