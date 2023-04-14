Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes $525,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

