Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHNA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $991,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNA remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Friday. 209,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

