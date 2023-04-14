VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,483,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 320,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,645 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

GDXJ stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

