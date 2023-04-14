VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $250.13 and last traded at $250.33. Approximately 3,847,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,065,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.86.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

