Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,678,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 462,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 134,534 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.06. 479,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,052. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.