Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.