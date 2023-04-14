Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

