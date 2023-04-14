Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,166,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.98. 25,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.