Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 92,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 26,047 shares.The stock last traded at $118.63 and had previously closed at $119.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $791.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 94,304.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,062,000.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.