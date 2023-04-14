Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 92,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 26,047 shares.The stock last traded at $118.63 and had previously closed at $119.24.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $791.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
