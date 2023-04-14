Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

