Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $47.81. Approximately 1,957,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,365,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

