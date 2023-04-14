Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.50. Approximately 4,313,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,772,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed income securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, excluding inflation-protected securities, with maturities of 1-3 years. VGSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

