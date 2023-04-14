Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,400 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,737,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

