Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VBR stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.04. 107,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

