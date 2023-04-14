Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

