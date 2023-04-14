Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV opened at $140.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

