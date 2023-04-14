Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 657,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,433. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

