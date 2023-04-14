Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,165,528.26 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,165,528.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,977,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,404,233.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of VTYX traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 522,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,511. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on VTYX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
