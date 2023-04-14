Venus (XVS) Price Up 67.3% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 67.3% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $119.32 million and $61.16 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for $8.02 or 0.00026324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,870,600 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

