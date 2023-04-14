Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

Verastem Stock Up 3.6 %

Verastem stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

