Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.
Verastem Stock Up 3.6 %
Verastem stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verastem (VSTM)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.