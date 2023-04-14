Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,176,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,638,000 after buying an additional 99,041 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 922,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

