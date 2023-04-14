VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CFO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 12,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $75.14.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

