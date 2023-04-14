VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, an increase of 67,750.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VXIT stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. 6,891,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,757. VirExit Technologies has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

