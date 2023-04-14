Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 52-Week High at $234.99

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $234.99 and last traded at $234.53, with a volume of 653674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

