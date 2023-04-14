Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.25.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Institutional Trading of Visteon

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

