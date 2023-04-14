Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VTLE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

