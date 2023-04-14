Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Vitality Products Inc. (CVE:VPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes natural health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers and distributors, as well as in-store and online at vitality.ca. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

