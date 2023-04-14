VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 732.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VPR Brands Stock Performance
VPRB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. VPR Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
VPR Brands Company Profile
