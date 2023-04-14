VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 732.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

VPRB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. VPR Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands LP is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

