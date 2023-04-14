VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. VRES has a total market cap of $89.50 million and $90.59 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03402857 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $289.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

