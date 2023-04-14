Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.89. The company had a trading volume of 612,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,451. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.