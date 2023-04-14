Walker Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 13,668,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,009,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.