Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. 4,540,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,089,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

