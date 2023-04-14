Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWCO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. 974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $120.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

