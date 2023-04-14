Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 36.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $42,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $153.62. 347,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

