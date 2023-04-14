Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,983,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 7,205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WLBMF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of gold. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.