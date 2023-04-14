Walt Disney (DIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $107.00.

4/11/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2023 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2023 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2023 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

