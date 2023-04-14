Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 0.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,518,000 after buying an additional 772,045 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 601.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 289,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

