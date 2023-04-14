Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 414 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.