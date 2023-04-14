Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $75.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.