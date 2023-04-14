Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADM opened at $81.46 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

