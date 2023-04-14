Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $975,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

